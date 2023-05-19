Exports Drop 16% in First 20 Days of May

Photo : KBS News

The downward trend in exports continued with outbound shipments in the first 20 days of May falling by over 16 percent from a year earlier.According to tentative data from the Korea Customs Service on Monday, exports came to 32-point-44 billion U.S. dollars in the cited period, down 16-point-one percent from the same period last year, to continue the trend that began last October.The average daily exports based on the number of working days also slipped by 13-point-two percent with a half day less at 14 and a half days.Exports of automobiles jumped 54-point-seven percent on-year during the cited period, but shipments of semiconductors and oil products plummeted 35-point-five percent and 33 percent, respectively, on year.Exports to the country's largest trade partner, China, dropped 23-point-four percent, while shipments to the U.S. also fell two percent.Imports, meanwhile, declined 15-point-three percent on-year to 36-point-74 billion dollars during the same period, resulting in a trade deficit of four-point-34 billion dollars.