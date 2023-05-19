S. Korea’s Experts to Begin Fukushima Water Release Inspection

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean team inspecting Tokyo's planned release of radioactive water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant are set to begin working on Monday.According to the related governmental task force, the 21-member team will hold a technical meeting and question-and-answer session with Japan’s related institutions, including Tokyo Electric Power Company, the Japanese industry ministry and the Nuclear Regulation Authority.From Tuesday, they will conduct a two-day review of Tokyo's management of wastewater from the Fukushima Unit One reactor of the nuclear plant.They will then hold an in-depth technical meeting and question-and-answer session with the Japanese side based on an on-site inspection on Thursday.The team, led by Nuclear Safety and Security Commission Chairperson Yoo Guk-hee, comprises experts on nuclear facilities, radiation and the marine environment from the Korea Institute of Nuclear Safety and the Korea Institute of Ocean Science and Technology.