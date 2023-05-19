Yoon to Send Demining Vehicles, Ambulances to Ukraine

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: President Yoon Suk Yeol held talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for the first time on the sidelines of the Group of Seven Summit in Hiroshima, Japan on Sunday. Yoon said that he plans to send additional aid to Ukraine in the form of demining equipment and ambulances.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report: South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has promised to provide demining equipment and medical evacuation vehicles to Ukraine.Yoon sat down with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for just over half an hour on Sunday on the sidelines of the Group of Seven(G7) Summit in Hiroshima, Japan.During a joint news conference in Seoul with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz later in the day, Yoon confirmed his plans.[Sound bite: President Yoon Suk Yeol (Korean-English)]"There have been many civilian casualties due to Russian landmines, which they buried during their withdrawals... (Ukraine) is requesting demining equipment and medical evacuation vehicles. We will review the request and send this aid as soon as possible."According to the presidential office, Yoon during his meeting with Zelenskyy pledged his continued support to Kyiv.[Sound bite: President Yoon Suk Yeol (Korean-English)]"President Zelenskyy has given us a list of non-lethal aid. We will also carefully review this."The list is said to include demining vehicles and armored ambulances as well as air defense radars. Sources noted that Seoul is considering sending K600 armored vehicles that can carve out pathways through minefields using plows attached to the front, as well as PRS-20K mine detectors.During an expanded session of the G7 Summit, President Yoon also denounced Russia’s war on Ukraine, arguing that the situations in Ukraine and North Korea serve as reminders that freedom and peace can be guarded only when international regulations and the rule of law are upheld.In a post on Twitter after the South Korea-Ukraine summit, Zelenskyy said he thanked Yoon for the non-lethal aid, particularly demining vehicles.President Zelenskyy sent First Lady Olena Zelenska as a presidential special envoy to Seoul last week and requested that Yoon send non-lethal military hardware to Ukraine.Yoon and Zelenskyy also reached an agreement at their meeting in Hiroshima regarding South Korea's participation in Ukraine's reconstruction.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.