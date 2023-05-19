Veterans Minister Nominee to Face Confirmation Hearing

Photo : YONHAP News

A confirmation hearing will be held at the National Assembly on Monday for veterans affairs minister Park Min-shik ahead of the ministry’s elevation to a cabinet-level department.A prosecutor-turned-two-term conservative lawmaker, Park joined President Yoon Suk Yeol's presidential campaign as the head of strategy and planning before being appointed veterans minister.Earlier this month, Yoon tapped Park to be the inaugural minister of the soon-to-be upgraded veterans ministry in accordance with a related revision to the government organization law that was passed in February.The parliamentary National Policy Committee is expected to question Park on his ethics, qualifications and competence as a ministerial nominee.During the hearing, Park is expected to face questions about an earlier KBS report that he had been listed as a legal representative in over ten court cases while sitting on the parliamentary Legislation and Judiciary Committee during the 18th Assembly, a claim he has since denied.The nominee will also likely have to address allegations surrounding his artist wife, who is suspected of reporting zero business income over the past five years despite holding a number of exhibits where her works were allegedly sold.