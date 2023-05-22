Menu Content

Politics

Military to Look into Swift Delivery of Non-Lethal Assistance to Ukraine

Written: 2023-05-22 12:30:16Updated: 2023-05-22 14:10:35

Photo : YONHAP News

The military says it will actively consider accommodating the request by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for the expedient delivery of non-lethal aid from South Korea to his war-ravaged country.

Defense ministry spokesperson Jeon Ha-kyu said on Monday that while Zelenskyy specifically requested demining devices and emergency transport vehicles in his meeting with President Yoon Suk Yeol on Sunday, details will be released once the aid plan becomes more concrete.

Kyiv has reportedly also requested armored vehicles, mobile x-ray machines and air defense radars.

The spokesperson said the leaders, who met on the margins of the Group of Seven(G7) Summit in Japan's Hiroshima, also discussed Seoul's humanitarian and military assistance, for which the Ukrainian leader expressed gratitude.

Seoul delivered assistance worth 100 million U.S. dollars to the war-torn country last year, and has pledged an additional 130 million dollars in aid.
