Prosecutors Request Arrest Warrant for Actor Yoo Ah-in

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors have requested an arrest warrant for actor Yoo Ah-in for illegal drug use.The Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office made the request on Monday for Yoo, whose real name is Uhm Hong-sik, and an acquaintance three days after police sought an arrest warrant for the actor.The prosecution’s move comes a few hours after an official of the Seoul Metropolitan Police told reporters that the police had not initially considered seeking an arrest warrant for the actor.However, the official said the police came to the conclusion that there is a need to detain Yoo given his denial of the allegations against him since being questioned as well as suspicions that the number of drugs he used and the frequency were greater than when investigation began.The official said police secured proof that Yoo and his acquaintance had attempted to destroy evidence.Yoo is suspected of using five types of drugs including marijuana, cocaine, ketamine, propofol and zolpidem, although the actor reportedly told police he only used marijuana.A date has yet to be set for court deliberation on the prosecution's warrant request.