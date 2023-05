Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean high jumper Woo Sang-hyeok has captured his first international title of the season in Japan.During the 2023 Seiko Golden Grand Prix held in Yokohama on Sunday, Woo won the men's high jump by clearing two-point-29 meters.While Joel Baden of Australia cleared the same height, he needed two attempts while Woo did it in one to become the first South Korean athlete to top the podium at a Golden Grand Prix event on the World Athletics Continental Tour Gold circuit.His next competition will be the Diamond League stop in Florence, Italy in June.