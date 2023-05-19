Subcommittee Passes Bill Requiring Lawmakers to Report Virtual Assets

Photo : YONHAP News

The parliamentary subcommittee on political reform has unanimously passed a revision to the National Assembly Act requiring incoming lawmakers to report virtual assets to the ethics review committee.Speaking to reporters on Monday, main opposition Democratic Party(DP) Rep. Chun Jae-soo, who heads the review subcommittee, explained that the revision will require all lawmakers to report all virtual asset holdings regardless of the amount by the end of June.The ethics review committee will then have until July 31 to submit opinions regarding conflicts of interest to a flagged representative and their party floor leader.While the current law mandates that lawmakers report the ownership of cash or stocks exceeding ten million won, or around 75-hundred U.S. dollars, personally or by family members, Chun said all virtual assets must be reported due to wild fluctuations in values.The revision comes in the aftermath of a controversy surrounding DP-turned-independent Rep. Kim Nam-kuk, who co-sponsored a bill aimed at granting a grace period on the taxation of virtual assets while possessing a large amount of cryptocurrency.The political reform committee is scheduled to convene Monday afternoon to approve the revision bill, before it is put to a plenary vote on Thursday.