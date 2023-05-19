DP Grills Veterans Affairs Minister at Confirmation Hearing

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition Democratic Party(DP) has accused veterans affairs minister Park Min-shik of enjoying the special treatment extended to prosecutors-turned-lawyers by concurrently practicing law while serving in parliament.The DP’s offensive against Park came during a confirmation hearing for the minister, who currently holds the post but is subject to the hearing ahead of the ministry’s elevation to a cabinet-level department in accordance with revisions to the government's organization.DP Rep. Park Yong-jin noted that the minister opened a law firm shortly after he became a legislator in 2008, thus breaking the National Assembly Act and the Attorney-at-Law Act.The DP lawmaker said that from stepping down as a prosecutor in 2006 and until he was elected as a lawmaker, Park had accepted cases worth five billion won, thus pocketing money reaped as a result of the old benefits granted to prosecutors who begin to privately practice law.In response, the nominee said he understood how a misunderstanding could come about, but was quick to add that he had applied to the National Assembly’s Legislation and Judiciary Committee for temporary retirement from practicing law on September 1, 2008.Asked whether he intends to run in next year’s general elections, Park refused to give a straight answer, saying he has had no time to consider any political-related matter.