S. Korean Experts to Inspect Tanks, ALPS at Fukushima Power Plant

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean experts inspecting the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant ahead of Japan's planned water release will focus on examining the K4 storage tanks and the Advanced Liquid Processing System, known as ALPS.Speaking to reporters before a meeting with Japanese officials from the Tokyo Electric Power Company on Monday, head of the Nuclear Safety and Security Commission Yoo Guk-hee said his team will first check the K4 tanks, which measure the concentration of radioactive substances in the contaminated water before discharge.He added that they will also inspect the plant's custom purification system, the ALPS, which is the most important aspect in the removal of several types of radioactive materials from the contaminated water.Yoo emphasized that the team will inspect in detail, continue to review for safety and ensure that the inspection is substantial and sufficiently carried out.The crippled Fukushima plant currently stores over one-point-three million tons of water treated by the ALPS, which is set to be released beginning this summer and may take decades to complete.