Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

S. Korean Experts to Inspect Tanks, ALPS at Fukushima Power Plant

Written: 2023-05-22 15:37:12Updated: 2023-05-23 06:55:06

S. Korean Experts to Inspect Tanks, ALPS at Fukushima Power Plant

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean experts inspecting the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant ahead of Japan's planned water release will focus on examining the K4 storage tanks and the Advanced Liquid Processing System, known as ALPS.

Speaking to reporters before a meeting with Japanese officials from the Tokyo Electric Power Company on Monday, head of the Nuclear Safety and Security Commission Yoo Guk-hee said his team will first check the K4 tanks, which measure the concentration of radioactive substances in the contaminated water before discharge.

He added that they will also inspect the plant's custom purification system, the ALPS, which is the most important aspect in the removal of several types of radioactive materials from the contaminated water.

Yoo emphasized that the team will inspect in detail, continue to review for safety and ensure that the inspection is substantial and sufficiently carried out.

The crippled Fukushima plant currently stores over one-point-three million tons of water treated by the ALPS, which is set to be released beginning this summer and may take decades to complete.
List

Related News

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >