Photo : YONHAP News

A special bill aimed at assisting victims of "jeonse" lump-sum deposit rental fraud passed a subcommittee under the parliamentary land committee.Under the bill, the government will offer interest-free loan for up to ten years to the victims when their residence is put up for auction or public sale, while low-interest loans will be provided for the remainder of their jeonse deposit.The deposit eligibility for the special law will be expanded from homes valued at 450 million to 500 million won.The Korea Housing and Urban Guarantee Corporation will provide a one-stop service for the auction or public sale of a home on behalf of the victims, with 70 percent of the cost to be covered by the government.The bill is set to pass through the land committee and the legislation committee before being put to a plenary vote on Thursday.