Defense Ministry: Japan Won’t Join S. Korea-US Nuclear Consultative Group

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's defense ministry said Japan will not be participating in the Nuclear Consultative Group(NCG) between South Korea and the United States.Defense ministry spokesperson Jeon Ha-kyu said on Monday that the NCG is based on a pledge between Seoul and Washington to enhance cooperation on the overall extended deterrence, including intelligence sharing, consultation, planning and enforcement.Appearing on a local radio program, vice defense minister Shin Beom-chul said the NCG is a consultative body between South Korea and the U.S. elevated to a maximum level that is aimed at cooperating on extended deterrence against North Korea's nuclear threats.While Japan is reportedly interested in establishing a similar framework, the vice minister said that he has yet to determine how far the U.S. and Japan have progressed in related discussions.He added that there is not likely to be an announcement of Japan's NCG participation at the next trilateral summit.