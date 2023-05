Photo : YONHAP News

Defense minister Lee Jong-sup will visit Malaysia this week to discuss ways to expand cooperation in the arms industry.The defense ministry said that Lee will visit Malaysia from Monday to Thursday and attend the Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition at the Langkawi International Airport.During the four-day trip, Lee will meet with his Malaysian counterpart, Mohamad Hasan, and pay a courtesy call on Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim to discuss bilateral cooperation in defense and arms industry.In particular, the minister will attend a contract signing ceremony for South Korea's export of 18 FA-50 light combat aircraft to the country.The ministry said the export will provide an opportunity to develop arms industry cooperation between the two countries.