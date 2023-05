Photo : YONHAP News

An operation began on Monday to move the country's domestically developed Nuri space rocket onto a special transporter, with just two days left until the third launch of the rocket.According to the science ministry and the Korea Aerospace Research Institute on Monday, the three-stage rocket will be loaded onto the transporter at the launch vehicle assembly building in the Naro Space Center in the southwestern county of Goheung.The transporter carrying the rocket will travel one-point-eight kilometers to the launch pad on Tuesday.Authorities said the overall assembly of the rocket, which was completed on Sunday, proceeded smoothly.The 200-ton rocket is scheduled to lift off at 6:24 p.m. on Wednesday carrying eight satellites, including the country's second next-gen small satellite and four nanosatellites called SNIPE that were developed by the Korea Astronomy and Space Science Institute.