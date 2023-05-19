Menu Content

Unif. Ministry: S. Korea to Continue to Pursue 3D Policy to Achieve N. Korea's Denuclearization

Written: 2023-05-22 18:44:52Updated: 2023-05-22 18:46:29

Unif. Ministry: S. Korea to Continue to Pursue 3D Policy to Achieve N. Korea's Denuclearization

Photo : YONHAP News

The unification ministry said on Monday that South Korea will continue to pursue the so-called 3D policy to achieve North Korea's denuclearization.

The 3D policy, which consists of deterrence, dissuasion and diplomacy, refers to the direction of the Yoon Suk Yeol administration's North Korea policy, which aims to "deter" North Korea's nuclear threat, "dissuade" its nuclear development, and achieve the North's denuclearization through "diplomacy and dialogue."

A senior unification ministry official told reporters on Monday that if South Korea, the United States and Japan maintain a watertight cooperative relationship, it will effectively deter North Korea's provocations. 

The official said that sanctions against the regime are not for distressing the North Korean leadership or the North Korean people, but for asking the reclusive state to denuclearize and come out for dialogue. 

The official added that humanitarian aid to alleviate the hardships of the North Korean people is always possible even in a situation where military tensions are heightened.

The official said that it's uncertain if North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has a son who is older than Ju-ae, the daughter who was often pictured along with Kim recently in public events.
