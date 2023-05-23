Yoon, EU Leaders Agree to Continue Support for Ukraine

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol and the leaders of the European Union(EU) agreed to continue support for Ukraine for as long as necessary and to closely cooperate to respond to North Korea's provocations.Yoon held a summit with European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Seoul on Monday, a day after they attended the Group of Seven Summit in Hiroshima, Japan.In a joint statement issued after the meeting, the leaders condemned Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine, calling upon Russia to stop and withdraw all of its military forces.The leaders expressed their commitment to Ukraine's recovery and reconstruction and a resolve to support the country for as long as it takes, adding that discussions were held on ways to increase aid that enables Kyiv to meet its financial, material, security and humanitarian needs.They also strongly condemned North Korea's repeated illegal ballistic missile launches and nuclear development, urging the North to abandon all nuclear weapons and any other weapons of mass destruction in a complete, verifiable and irreversible manner.Yoon said that the two sides agreed to closely cooperate on a unified response from the international community to North Korea's provocations.The three leaders also reaffirmed their support for freedom of global overflight and of navigation, including in the South China Sea, stressing the importance of preserving peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait while opposing unilateral attempts to change the status quo in the Indo-Pacific.