Yoon, EU Heads Agree to Cooperate Further on Climate, Health Issues

Written: 2023-05-23 08:29:01Updated: 2023-05-23 10:32:44

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol and the leaders of the European Union agreed to strengthen cooperation on climate and health issues in a summit on Monday.

The agreement was contained in a statement issued after Yoon’s summit with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel at the presidential office in Seoul, a day after attending the Group of Seven Summit in Hiroshima, Japan.

In the joint statement, the two sides agreed to launch the South Korea-EU Green Partnership to expand cooperation on climate change, environmental protection and the green transition.

The leaders also welcomed the launch of the South Korea-EU Administrative Arrangement on Health Emergency Preparedness and Response in the Area of Medical Countermeasures, agreeing to pursue advanced cooperation for the effective management of cross-border health problems.

They also agreed to establish a strategic dialogue at the foreign ministerial level to enhance cooperation on global peace and security.

The statement also included concurrence on expanding the existing Industrial Policy Dialogue to a Supply Chain and Industrial Policy Dialogue(SCIPD), with an aim to hold the first session within this year.
