Transportation of Nuri Space Rocket to Launch Pad Begins

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s domestically produced rocket, Nuri, will be transported to a launch pad on Tuesday ahead of liftoff the following day in a mission to deploy multiple satellites into orbit.The Ministry of Science and ICT and the Korea Aerospace Research Institute convened a launch preparation committee on Monday and concluded that Nuri can be rolled out from the assembly building to the launch pad at the Naro Space Center in the southwestern county of Goheung.The special transporter carrying the space launch vehicle will depart from the assembly building at around 7:20 a.m. on Tuesday and travel over one hour to the launch pad one-point-eight kilometers away.The three-stage rocket will then be erected in the morning and undergo check-ups ahead of Wednesday's scheduled launch.The 200-ton rocket is scheduled to lift off at 6:24 p.m. on Wednesday carrying eight satellites, including the country's second next-generation small satellite and four nanosatellites called SNIPE that were developed by the Korea Astronomy and Space Science Institute.