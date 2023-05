Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea defeated France 2-1 in its opening match of the FIFA U-20 World Cup in Argentina.Team Korea, led by coach Kim Eun-jung, came away with three points in its Group F match on Monday at Estadio Malvinas Argentinas in Mendoza, western Argentina.Captain Lee Seung-won scored the opener and Lee Young-jun added another, before France pulled back a goal through an effort by Alan Virginius.It is the first time in six years that South Korea has won its first game of the U-20 World Cup group stage since 2017, when it defeated Guinea 3-0.In the previous tournament in 2019, South Korea lost its first group action against Portugal 1-0, but finished runners-up to Ukraine. The 2021 tournament was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.