S. Korean Team Reviews Fukushima Inspection Plan with Local Officials

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean team of experts sent to Japan to review the plan to release contaminated wastewater from the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant held talks with local officials on Monday to discuss details of the inspection.In a press release published by the South Korean Embassy in Japan, the inspection team said that it held technical discussions with officials from the Japanese foreign and economy ministries and the Tokyo Electric Power Company, the operator of the damaged power plant, for four hours on Monday.In the talks, the two sides confirmed inspection items for each day, and the 21-member South Korean inspection team presented a list of facilities and equipment requiring its examination.The list includes the plant's custom purification system, known as ALPS, and the K4 storage tanks, which measure the concentration of radioactive substances in the contaminated water before discharge.The team said it also requested the raw data of the water analysis before and after the ALPS treatment.Based on Monday's technical discussions, the team will initiate the on-site inspection of the plant in earnest on Tuesday afternoon that will carry into Wednesday before holding technical discussions with Japanese authorities on Thursday and returning home the following day.