Photo : YONHAP News

New daily COVID-19 cases registered in the 21-thousands on Tuesday.The Central Disease Control Headquarters said that 21-thousand-385 infections were reported throughout Monday, including 43 from overseas, bringing the total caseload to over 31 million-569-thousand.The figure rose by some 14-thousand from a day ago, but dropped by about 23-hundred from a week ago and by about 300 from two weeks ago.The daily average for the past week was tallied at 18-thousand-658.The number of hospitalized patients in intensive care rose by five from a day ago to 164.The death toll climbed by 15 to stand at 34-thousand-702, with the overall fatality rate remaining at zero-point-11 percent.