Nuri Space Rocket Transported to Launch Pad for Liftoff on Wed.

Written: 2023-05-23 10:07:42Updated: 2023-05-23 14:17:08

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s domestically produced rocket, Nuri, was transported to a launch pad on Tuesday ahead of liftoff the following day in a mission to deploy multiple satellites into orbit.

The Ministry of Science and ICT and the Korea Aerospace Research Institute said that the special transporter carrying the space launch vehicle departed from the assembly building at around 7:20 a.m. and reached its destination one-point-eight kilometers away about an hour and a half later.

A launch preparation committee concluded on Monday that Nuri can be rolled out from the assembly building to the launch pad at the Naro Space Center in the southwestern county of Goheung.

The three-stage rocket was erected after arrival ahead of check-ups for Wednesday's scheduled launch.

The 200-ton rocket is scheduled to lift off at 6:24 p.m. on Wednesday carrying eight satellites, including the country's second next-generation small satellite and four nanosatellites called SNIPE that were developed by the Korea Astronomy and Space Science Institute.
