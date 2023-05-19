Officials of S. Korea, China Discuss Bilateral Ties, Shared Concerns

Photo : YONHAP News

Diplomatic officials from South Korea and China held a meeting of director generals to exchange views on bilateral relations and issues of mutual interest.According to the foreign ministry, the meeting in Seoul on Monday was led by Choi Yong-jun, the ministry's director-general for Northeast Asian affairs, and his visiting Chinese counterpart, Liu Jinsong.In the meeting, Choi emphasized the importance of developing mature and healthy cooperative relations based on mutual respect.Meanwhile, the Chinese foreign ministry said on its website that Liu delivered Beijing's "stern stance" on key concerns and exchanged views with Seoul on other issues, in an apparent reference to earlier comments by President Yoon Suk Yeol on the Taiwan Strait issue.Last month, the president voiced opposition to changing the status quo in the region by force, while a trilateral summit of Yoon and the leaders of the U.S. and Japan on the sidelines of the Group of Seven Summit over the weekend produced a pledge to bolster security coordination.Monday’s meeting was the first face-to-face dialogue involving the diplomatic officials of the two sides since a phone conversation in January between foreign minister Park Jin and his opposite number in Beijing, Qin Gang.