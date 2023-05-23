Yoon, EU Heads Stand with Ukraine, Agree to Minimize Regulation Risks

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: President Yoon Suk Yeol and the leaders of the European Union(EU) agreed to continue support for Ukraine for as long as necessary and to closely cooperate to respond to North Korea's provocations in a summit in Seoul on Monday. The two sides also agreed to launch the South Korea-EU Green Partnership to expand cooperation on climate change and the green transition, while seeking to minimize the risks of Europe's strengthened regulations on carbon emissions and critical minerals from China.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report: President Yoon Suk Yeol and the leaders of the European Union(EU) say they will continue to support Ukraine and to closely cooperate to respond to North Korea's provocations.Yoon held a summit with European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Seoul on Monday.[Sound bite: European Council President Charles Michel]“This summit takes place as Russia continues its large-scale attacks against people of Ukraine. These threats and this war show that deeper cooperation between EU and Republic of Korea is not a luxury, it is vital necessity. And I would like to thank you dear President and Korea for condemning this illegal war against Ukraine and for your support for the people of Ukraine as they bravely defend their homeland.”At a joint news conference, the EU leaders condemned Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, and expressed full solidarity with Seoul to deal with growing nuclear threats from North Korea.[Sound bite: President of European Commission Ursula von der Leyen]“I want to reiterate, in particular, the EU’s full solidarity with Yoon in the face of the constant nuclear threat from the DPRK. The European Union will never accept the DPRK’s possession of nuclear weapons as a normal state of affairs and just like we do not accept Russia’s military aggression against Ukraine, we condemn the DPRK’s constant nuclear saber-rattling. We stand firmly by the Republic of Korea.”To protect South Korean manufacturers of electric vehicles as well as batteries, Yoon and the European leaders also addressed the potential impact of the EU’s Critical Raw Materials Act, aimed at curtailing critical mineral imports from China to Europe.[Sound bite: President Yoon Suk Yeol (Korean-English)]"We welcomed the fact that our mutually reciprocal economic cooperation is expanding to areas such as chips, supply chains, digital, and space. Also we agreed to maintain close communication so legislation such as the CBAM(Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism) and the CRMA(Critical Raw Material Act) won’t hinder our economic cooperation.”The Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism has sparked concerns among South Korean steelmakers over taxes levied by the law on the carbon emitted during the production of carbon-intensive goods that enter the EU.In the joint statement, the two sides agreed to launch the South Korea-EU Green Partnership to expand cooperation on climate change, environmental protection and the green transition.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.