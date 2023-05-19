Parties Expected to Renegotiate Nursing Law Vetoed by Yoon

Photo : YONHAP News

The rival political parties are expected to renegotiate disputed revisions to the Nursing Act after it was vetoed by President Yoon Suk Yeol last week amid strong opposition from doctors and nurses' aides.Following a floor leadership meeting of the ruling People Power Party's(PPP) on Tuesday, floor leader Yun Jae-ok said he had suggested to the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) that the two sides seek an agreement on the revisions prior to another vote.DP floor leader Park Kwang-on, on his part, said he would review the proposal.With a two-thirds majority out of a quorum of sitting lawmakers required to override a presidential veto, however, the prospects seem slim as the PPP holds 114 out of 299 seats.Should the parties fail to narrow their differences, the DP is expected to put the current bill to another plenary vote on Thursday.Proponents of the law say it will improve working conditions by specifying the roles and duties of nurses to prevent overwork, while detractors contend that it authorizes nurses to interfere in the duties of doctors and possibly provide legal grounds for nurses to open their own clinics.