NEC to be Inspected over Alleged Hacking Attempts by N. Korea

The National Election Commission(NEC), National Intelligence Service(NIS) and Korea Internet and Security Agency will jointly inspect the NEC’s networks amid suspicions of a North Korean hacking attempt.Ruling People Power Party Rep. Lee Man-hee, who is on the National Assembly’s Public Administration and Security Committee, told reporters on Tuesday that the three agencies will jointly conduct the inspection.Lee said the NEC is discussing whether to include outside experts recommended by ruling and opposition party lawmakers in the effort, while urging the agencies to begin security consultations as soon as possible given the threats posed by the North’s cyber attacks.The NEC had initially opposed an inspection by the NIS despite allegations that the government's recommendation of a security inspection was dismissed even though the commission had been a target of the North’s hacking attacks.In rejecting the inspection, the election agency had expressed concerns that consultations on security by the NIS and the interior and safety ministry could spark concerns over political neutrality.However, the NEC apparently reversed the decision and opted in favor of the joint inspection in the face of pressure from the NIS and lawmakers in the Public Administration and Security Committee.