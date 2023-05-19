Military to Include Drug Test in Physical Exam for Enlistment

Photo : YONHAP News

The military will include a drug test in the physical exam for enlistment in a bid to eradicate drug crimes within the military.The defense ministry announced revisions to the military's drug management system on Tuesday. Testing is currently only conducted for those that testify during the physical exam that they have used illegal drugs or when the medical officer deems it necessary.Under the revisions, those who test positive for an illegal drug will be required to take a urine test. If that test turns out positive, they will be subject to a police investigation.Those that are sentenced to a prison term of less than 18 months will be transferred to reservist duty, while others sentenced to 18 months or more will be barred from service.The ministry will also consider including the drug test in annual physicals required of all enlisted soldiers.Last month, the army conducted an unannounced search at a unit in Yeoncheon, Gyeonggi Province, where authorities found marijuana and booked those involved for smuggling in the marijuana with foodstuffs in a care package.