FM Park: Operation of NCG between S. Korea, US is Top Priority

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign minister Park Jin has said that while the top priority of the Nuclear Consultative Group(NCG) is joint operations between South Korea and the U.S., the door is open to discussions on Japan’s involvement.Speaking at a forum hosted by the Korea News Editors' Association, Park said that while Japan, a U.S. ally, has security concerns about North Korea's nuclear weapons and missiles, priority is placed on the solid establishment and operation of the NCG between Seoul and Washington.On the possibility of a trilateral summit between South Korea, the U.S. and Japan in Washington this summer, Park said there will be announcements from the defense authorities of the three countries on ways to establish real-time information sharing on North Korea's missile provocations.However, Park said that such sharing does not imply South Korea’s inclusion in U.S. missile defense systems, stressing that the two are not related and that Seoul has its own system, known as the Korea Air and Missile Defense.The foreign minister also addressed criticism that the Yoon Suk Yeol administration could put in greater effort in diplomacy with China by saying that strategic communication on various levels can facilitate responsible conduct in the Indo-Pacific and internationally by Beijing.He also noted that the two sides held director-level talks in Seoul on Monday. Calling the four-hour meeting candid and constructive, Park promised to wisely carry out diplomacy by minimizing risks and avoiding unnecessary friction with China while boosting national interests.