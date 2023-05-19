Inter-Korea N. Korea Accuses S. Korea, US, Japan of Plotting '3-Way Military Alliance'

North Korea accused South Korea, the U.S. and Japan of plotting a "three-way military alliance" and maximizing the threat of a war on the Korean Peninsula with its recent trilateral summit on the weekend.



The mouthpiece of the General Association of Korean Residents in Japan on Tuesday called the summit an act of deceit to obscure their criminal engineering of a crisis and the threat of joint military efforts against Pyongyang.



The paper said that the promotion of the three countries' security coordination to a three-way military alliance has aggravated the threat of war on the peninsula.



The mouthpiece also criticized the leaders of South Korea and Japan for jointly paying tribute at a memorial for Korean victims of the 1945 Hiroshima atomic bombing, saying North Korean victims have been neglected.