Politicians Attend Memorial Service For Former Pres. Roh Moo-hyun

Photo : YONHAP News

A memorial service was held in South Gyeongsang Province Tuesday afternoon marking the 14th anniversary of the death of former President Roh Moo-hyun.Family members and a large number of former and incumbent politicians from both sides of the aisle attended the ceremony in Bongha Village, with President Yoon Suk Yeol sending a flower wreath and senior political affairs secretary Lee Jin-bok attending on his behalf.Also in attendance were former President Moon Jae-in and Prime Minister Han Duck-soo.The rival camps vowed to preserve the spirit of the late president, with the ruling People Power Party pledging to cherish the values of national unity, coexistence and participatory democracy in a conflict-ridden and divisive society filled with propaganda.The PPP vowed to uphold justice and fairness and build a country without special privileges or disregard for rules as expounded by the late president.The main opposition Democratic Party, on its part, vowed to demonstrate the spirit of the liberal leader not in words alone but through action, noting that his dream to reform state agencies such as the prosecution remains unrealized due to vested interest.The DP promised to defend democracy that it said was under threat by the current president who is not communicative.Former president Roh died by suicide amid a corruption probe in 2009.