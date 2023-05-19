Japan Vows to Deepen S. Korea's Understanding on Wastewater Safety

Photo : YONHAP News

The Japanese government said it will work to deepen South Korea's understanding on the safety of the wastewater to be discharged from the Fukushima nuclear power plant through its inspection team's visit.In a news conference Tuesday, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said the team will visit the plant on Tuesday and Wednesday and inspect various facilities related to the water discharge including the purification system, known as ALPS.The official said that based on discussions from the recent Group of Seven summit, Japan will provide transparent information to enhance the international community's understanding of the issue.A joint statement from the summit gave support to the independent verification carried out by the International Atomic Energy Agency so that the wastewater release does not inflict harm to human health and the environment.According to NHK, Japan's fisheries minister Tetsuro Nomura expressed hope that South Korea could lift its import ban on seafood products from eight Japanese prefectures.