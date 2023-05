Photo : YONHAP News

Defense minister Lee Jong-sup attended a contract signing ceremony to export the domestic FA-50 light combat aircraft to Malaysia during a visit to the Southeast Asian country on Tuesday.The defense ministry said Lee held talks with his Malaysian counterpart Mohamad Hasan and the two assessed the latest deal as an important opportunity to advance bilateral defense and arms cooperation.The two sides also agreed to swiftly launch a senior-level regular consultation body based on a memorandum of understanding on defense cooperation signed in April of last year.Lee also asked for support so the FA-50 could be selected again in Malaysia's second phase project.The Malaysian air force earlier decided to introduce 18 FA-50 aircraft manufactured by the Korea Aerospace Industries at a cost of around one-point-two trillion won. Tuesday's ceremony marked the signing of the final contract.