First Lady Kim Pledges Support for K-Tourism

Written: 2023-05-23 18:55:55Updated: 2023-05-23 19:00:00

Photo : YONHAP News

First Lady Kim Keon-hee attended a launching ceremony of a cooperation group for K-tourism and pledged support to make traveling to Korea a bucket list item for people around the world.

Attending the event at the Korea Tourism Organization in Seoul Tuesday, Kim said Korean culture already boasts world class status and conveyed how Britta Ernst, the wife of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, showed keen interest in Korean culture such as traditional markets and Buddhist temples during her visit to Korea this week.

Kim said that if foreign visitors moved by their experience in Korea can lead to purchasing and using Korean brands and services, this will help boost the economy and as such, the role of the K-tourism cooperation group is vital.

She said it's imperative to preserve cultural identity and roots in today's fast-changing world.

The presidential office said the launch ceremony was held to seek cooperation with various industries and related organizations to mark Visit Korea Year 2023.
