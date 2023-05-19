Nuri Space Rocket Ready for Third Launch

Photo : YONHAP News

The country's homegrown space rocket, Nuri, is set for liftoff on Wednesday.While the launch is tentatively scheduled for 6:24 p.m., the Ministry of Science and ICT and the Korea Aerospace Research Institute(KARI) will hold a launch control meeting at 2 p.m. to finalize the time after checking weather conditions and the possibility of a collision with space objects.In a meeting held after the three-stage rocket was transferred to the launch pad on Tuesday, the committee confirmed that preparations are being carried out smoothly.The weather conditions are forecast to meet the requirements for launch at the Naro Space Center in the southern coastal village of Goheung, with the probability of precipitation low and wind expected to blow at less than five meters per second.From the morning, KARI officials will conduct final check-ups on the rocket, which will carry eight satellites, including the country's second next-generation small satellite and four nanosatellites called SNIPE that were developed by the Korea Astronomy and Space Science Institute.