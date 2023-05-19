S. Korea, US Each Slap Sanctions on N. Korea for Illegal Cyber Activities

South Korea and the United States have simultaneously announced unilateral sanctions against individuals and entities engaging in malicious cyber activity to support North Korea.South Korea's foreign ministry announced on Tuesday that it imposed unilateral sanctions on three North Korean organizations and seven individuals involved in the North's illegal cyber activities.The U.S. Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control also said on Tuesday that it imposed sanctions on one North Korean national and four North Korean organizations for engaging in illegal cyber activities that help fund the country's development of weapons of mass destruction.Among them, Jinyong IT Cooperation Company, a state-run IT company in North Korea, and company manager Kim Sang-man were designated as targets of the sanctions by both South Korea and the U.S.Recently, Seoul and Washington have been making efforts to increase the effect of sanctions by imposing unilateral sanctions on the same target.