South Korean author Cheon Myeong-kwan’s novel “Whale” fell short of winning the International Booker Prize, one of the most prestigious literary awards in the world.The judges' panel of the prestigious literary award announced in London on Tuesday that Bulgarian writer Georgi Gospodinov won this year's prize for “Time Shelter,” a darkly comic novel about the dangerous appeal of nostalgia.With Kim Chi-young credited for the translation, "Whale" was among the final six nominees for the prize.The author’s debut novel published in 2004 depicts the lives of three women during the Korean War and South Korea's modernization period.