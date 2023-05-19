S. Korean Team Inspects Facilities at Fukushima Nuclear Power Plant

Photo : YONHAP News

The head of a South Korean team of experts sent to Japan to review the plan to release contaminated wastewater from the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant said the team has observed all of the facilities that it had intended to see.Nuclear Safety and Security Commission Chairperson Yoo Guk-hee, who is leading the 21-member inspection team, made the remarks to reporters on Tuesday afternoon.Yoo said that the inspection team examined the plant's custom purification system, known as ALPS, the K4 tanks holding contaminated water and the operational control room.On the first day of the on-site inspection, the team examined the facilities at the plant’s Unit One reactor from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. with guidance from the Tokyo Electric Power Company, the operator of the damaged power plant.Yoo said that on Wednesday, the team plans to visit a chemical study facility responsible for analyzing nuclides, and examine the seawater dilution system and discharge facilities.