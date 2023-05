Photo : YONHAP News

The United States has again listed North Korea among a group of countries that is "not cooperating fully" in the fight against terrorism.In a notice published in the U.S. Federal Register on Tuesday, the U.S. State Department said that North Korea, Cuba, Iran, Syria and Venezuela are not fully cooperating with Washington's anti-terrorism efforts.The department notified U.S. Congress of its decision on North Korea, the 27th consecutive year the country has made the list since 1997.If a country is designated as a non-cooperating country in the U.S. anti-terrorism efforts, sales or export licenses for defense goods and services from the U.S. to the country are prohibited.