Gov’t, PPP to Weigh Ban on Rallies by Groups with Unlawful History

Photo : YONHAP News

The government and the ruling People Power Party(PPP) will consider rejecting permits for rallies or protests by groups with histories of unlawful activities.Following a two-way discussion on Wednesday, PPP floor leader Yun Jae-ok said there was an agreement that a more thorough response was necessary, potentially including restrictions on rallies and protests that are likely to threaten public order as well as law and order.The floor leader said the meeting attendees agreed on the need to enact a new law that restricts such gatherings on major streets during rush hour, as well as overnight demonstrations between midnight and 6 a.m.Referring to a recent overnight rally by construction sector unions under the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions(KCTU), Yun said that a regulation on noise that disturbs the peace was suggested for inclusion.The floor leader also called for a revision to manuals or on-site practices from the previous Moon Jae-in administration that have hindered the justified exercise of state authority, such as seeking ways to ease restraints on officials at the scene.Democratic Party chief Lee Jae-myung said that the plans clearly violate the spirit of the Constitution and that any attempt to limit the freedom of assembly is an assault on democracy.