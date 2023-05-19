Menu Content

Police Raid Homes of Ex-NIS Chiefs over Allegations of Unlawful Hiring

Written: 2023-05-24 11:00:57Updated: 2023-05-24 15:00:13

Photo : YONHAP News

Police raided the residences of two former chiefs of the state spy agency from the previous Moon Jae-in administration over allegations of unjust hiring.

The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency on Wednesday began the search and seizure at the homes of former National Intelligence Service(NIS) directors Park Jie-won and Suh Hoon to obtain records from their terms as the head of the agency. It also raided the NIS to seize related materials. 

Investigators suspect that Park and Suh wrongfully intervened to hire people close to them at the Institute for National Security Strategy under the NIS.

In August 2020, Park allegedly pushed for the employment of two former aides as researchers at the institute without the required recommendations, application reviews and interviews.

In August 2017, Suh allegedly changed hiring regulations to ensure that an underqualified candidate, identified by the surname Cho, was employed as the institute's head of research planning.

The investigation was launched after the NIS found evidence supporting the allegations in an internal audit of personnel appointments under the Moon government conducted earlier this year.
