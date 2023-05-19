Yoon Orders Review of System to Hire Domestic Labor from Abroad

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol ordered officials to look into the introduction of an employment system for domestic workers from overseas akin to the ones in Singapore, Taiwan and Hong Kong.According to officials who attended Tuesday's Cabinet meeting, Yoon gave the directive while presiding over the session.An attendee said the order comes as the government seeks measures to increase the number of South Korean women in the workforce while tackling the nation's low birth rate by easing domestic burdens.Currently, only South Korean nationals and Chinese of Korean descent are permitted to be hired as domestic workers.While the justice ministry is expected to begin the administrative process, discussions have yet to be held on whether to apply the minimum wage for the foreign workers and when to introduce the system.The presidential office is reportedly considering gathering public opinion before finalizing the policy.