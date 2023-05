Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office says Seoul and Washington are working to promptly hold the first meeting of their Nuclear Consultative Group(NCG).An official of the top office told KBS on Wednesday that such efforts are under way, adding that nothing has been finalized yet.The two countries are set to hold an NCG meeting four times a year with vice minister-level officials from their defense ministries set to serve as chief delegates.The first meeting could come as early as next month if both sides decide to meet before the end of the second quarter, with an official from the top office saying on April 27 that the NCG could meet at least twice this year.Seoul and Washington agreed to create the group during their leaders’ summit in April in Washington as a measure to strengthen extended deterrence.