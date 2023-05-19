Yoon Proposes Working with WTO to Set New Trade Norms

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol proposed collaborating with the World Trade Organization(WTO) to set new trade norms in line with the changing landscape.During the meeting with WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala at the top office on Tuesday, Yoon said South Korea has been one of the biggest beneficiaries of the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade(GATT) and the free trade system represented by the WTO.The president said that trade fragmentation would be detrimental to South Korea.The WTO chief, in response, said Yoon's proposal for talks on setting digital trade norms is very timely.Referring to her visit to the nation's leading web portal Naver, the organization chief said she witnessed fantastic progress in the development of the young people in the sector, to which Yoon recommended an increase in the number of South Korean interns at the WTO.On reforms of the organization, the director-general called for a more active role from the U.S., and sought Seoul's efforts toward the swift ratification of the Agreement on Fisheries Subsidies.