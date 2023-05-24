DP Slams Gov't, PPP for ‘Useless’ Visit by Fukushima Inspection Team

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition Democratic Party(DP) slammed the government and the ruling People Power Party(PPP) for what it called a “useless” visit to Japan by a team of experts to inspect preparations to release radioactive water from the Fukushima power plant.At a Supreme Council meeting on Wednesday, DP leader Lee Jae-myung said the team is likely to concur with Tokyo's water safety claims, exposing Seoul to criticism that it neglected to look after the welfare of the South Korean people.Referring to the PPP-sponsored parliamentary resolution in April 2021 condemning the water release plan, Lee said the ruling party and current National Security Advisor Cho Tae-yong had, at the time, agreed that the water must not be released in its existing state.DP spokesperson Park Sung-joon said Tokyo has seemingly allowed the expert team to inspect the ongoing preparation as an excuse to ramp up pressure on Seoul to resume imports of Fukushima seafood products.The main opposition party is expected to draw up a resolution stipulating the establishment of a special parliamentary verification committee while arranging a hearing to have the expert team testify.Meanwhile, PPP Rep. Sung Il-jong on social media criticized the DP for indiscriminately inciting public fear without scientific grounds or data, adding that the Moon Jae-in administration had not objected to the IAEA's position on the safety of the water treatment process.