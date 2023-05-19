Space Rocket Nuri to Blast off at 6:24 p.m. as Planned

Photo : YONHAP News

The country's homegrown space rocket, Nuri, will blast off at 6:24 p.m. on Wednesday as scheduled.The Ministry of Science and ICT and the Korea Aerospace Research Institute(KARI) held a launch control meeting and finalized the time after checking ongoing preparations and weather conditions at the Naro Space Center.With the time set, the control committee will proceed with the injection of fuel and oxidizer into the rocket as planned.The first-stage rocket will separate two minutes and five seconds after liftoff at an altitude of 64-point-five kilometers. The fairing will detach after three minutes and 54 seconds and the second-stage segment after four minutes 32 seconds.At 13 minutes and three seconds after the launch, the eight satellites carried by the rocket will begin to deploy in successive order every 20 seconds over two minutes, starting with the next-generation Small Satellite Number Two.The ministry and KARI will announce whether the launch was a success some 90 minutes after liftoff based on initial contact with the satellites.