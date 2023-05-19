Labor Committee Directly Advances Pro-Labor Bill to Plenary Vote

Photo : YONHAP News

The labor committee of the National Assembly has unilaterally referred the disputed pro-labor “yellow envelope bill” to a plenary session for a vote.The committee held a plenary meeting on Wednesday and voted for the referral of a revision to the Trade Union and Labor Relations Adjustment Act intended to protect the rights of striking workers and subcontractors.The bill was railroaded out of committee by a coalition of lawmakers from the main opposition Democratic Party and minor opposition Justice Party, which together claim ten of the 16 committee seats, with members of the ruling People Power Party boycotting the vote in protest.By law, a parliamentary committee can advance a bill directly to a plenary session with a three-fifths majority if the judiciary committee fails to deliberate on the bill for more than 60 days.The “yellow envelope law” imposes restrictions on companies seeking to recover damages through litigation against striking workers and guarantees bargaining rights for subcontracted laborers.The bill is also likely to pass in the plenary session of the Assembly as the opposition bloc holds a majority.