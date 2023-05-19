Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Labor Committee Directly Advances Pro-Labor Bill to Plenary Vote

Written: 2023-05-24 15:27:37Updated: 2023-05-24 15:31:37

Labor Committee Directly Advances Pro-Labor Bill to Plenary Vote

Photo : YONHAP News

The labor committee of the National Assembly has unilaterally referred the disputed pro-labor “yellow envelope bill” to a plenary session for a vote.

The committee held a plenary meeting on Wednesday and voted for the referral of a revision to the Trade Union and Labor Relations Adjustment Act intended to protect the rights of striking workers and subcontractors.

The bill was railroaded out of committee by a coalition of lawmakers from the main opposition Democratic Party and minor opposition Justice Party, which together claim ten of the 16 committee seats, with members of the ruling People Power Party boycotting the vote in protest.

By law, a parliamentary committee can advance a bill directly to a plenary session with a three-fifths majority if the judiciary committee fails to deliberate on the bill for more than 60 days.

The “yellow envelope law” imposes restrictions on companies seeking to recover damages through litigation against striking workers and guarantees bargaining rights for subcontracted laborers.

The bill is also likely to pass in the plenary session of the Assembly as the opposition bloc holds a majority.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >