Photo : YONHAP News

The prosecution on Wednesday requested warrants for two independent lawmakers on charges relating to a cash bribery scandal surrounding the main opposition Democratic Party’s(DP) 2021 leadership election.Facing charges of violating the Political Parties Act, Rep. Youn Kwan-suk is accused of involvement in the distribution of cash envelopes totaling some 60 million won, or 45-thousand U.S. dollars, to DP lawmakers to elect Song Young-gil as chair at a party convention.Investigators found that he gave out 20 envelopes, each containing three million won, to solicit support.The prosecution is also seeking to arrest Rep. Lee Sung-man over accusations that he provided ten million won in cash to be used by Song's campaign officials.The pair cut ties with the DP earlier this month as the allegations mounted.