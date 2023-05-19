Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Science

Technical Issue Detected Ahead of Nuri Launch

Written: 2023-05-24 16:07:55Updated: 2023-05-24 16:48:59

Technical Issue Detected Ahead of Nuri Launch

Photo : YONHAP News

A technical glitch has been found just hours before the launch of the homegrown space rocket, Nuri, scheduled for 6:24 p.m. on Wednesday.

The Ministry of Science and ICT and the Korea Aerospace Research Institute, or KARI, reconvened a launch control meeting after technical issues were detected at around 3:30 p.m. as preparations were ongoing.

The ministry said that researchers at KARI are trying to identify the exact cause and will announce the findings in a briefing as soon as details come to light.

Authorities earlier announced that with suitable weather conditions at the Naro Space Center, the launch would go ahead as planned with the injection of fuel and oxidizer set to begin from around 3:40 p.m.

It has yet to determine various details including whether the launch will be delayed.

In the previous launch, there were two delays caused by strong winds and sensor malfunction.

The preliminary launch window this time is set from May 25 to 31.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >