Technical Issue Detected Ahead of Nuri Launch

Photo : YONHAP News

A technical glitch has been found just hours before the launch of the homegrown space rocket, Nuri, scheduled for 6:24 p.m. on Wednesday.The Ministry of Science and ICT and the Korea Aerospace Research Institute, or KARI, reconvened a launch control meeting after technical issues were detected at around 3:30 p.m. as preparations were ongoing.The ministry said that researchers at KARI are trying to identify the exact cause and will announce the findings in a briefing as soon as details come to light.Authorities earlier announced that with suitable weather conditions at the Naro Space Center, the launch would go ahead as planned with the injection of fuel and oxidizer set to begin from around 3:40 p.m.It has yet to determine various details including whether the launch will be delayed.In the previous launch, there were two delays caused by strong winds and sensor malfunction.The preliminary launch window this time is set from May 25 to 31.