Photo : YONHAP News

The launch of the space rocket Nuri has been suspended due to technical glitches.Just hours before the liftoff scheduled at 6:24 p.m. on Wednesday, the Ministry of Science and ICT announced that the launch will be delayed.Officials explained that errors occurred in the process of controlling the low-temperature helium valve, and that technicians will attempt to resolve the issue while keeping the rocket on the launch pad.Officials said that if the technical issue is resolved, a launch control meeting will be held on Thursday to determine the liftoff timing.