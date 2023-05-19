Rival Parties Clash over Fukushima Inspection Team

Photo : YONHAP News

Rival parties clashed over the activities of a South Korean team of experts sent to Japan to inspect Tokyo's preparations to release radioactive water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant.During a session of the parliamentary committee on foreign affairs and unification on Wednesday, the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) argued that sending the inspection team was just a procedure to approve the discharge of contaminated water.DP Rep. Kim Sang-hee said the government is trying to approve the discharge and sending the inspection team was the most active means to do so.DP Rep. Kim Kyung-hyup also said that the team does not and cannot verify the safety of the discharge, raising concerns that the team has already concluded that it is okay to release the contaminated water into the sea.Rep. Chung Jin-suk of the ruling People Power Party(PPP) refuted that the inspection team was sent to inspect, not verify the safety of the planned discharge, as that verification is being carried out by the International Atomic Energy Agency(IAEA).PPP Rep. Yoon Sang-hyun criticized the DP for evoking fear among the public and inciting political agitation, pointing out that the Moon Jae-in government also took the position that it would not oppose the discharge if it satisfies the IAEA standards.